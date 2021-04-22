Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock remained flat at $$66.32 on Thursday. 144,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,392,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of -602.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

