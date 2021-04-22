Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,591,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $456.85. The company had a trading volume of 65,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $250.74 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

