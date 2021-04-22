Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.06. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 389,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

