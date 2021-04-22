Brokerages Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAST stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $307.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

