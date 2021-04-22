Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CODI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.18. 2,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,274. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

