Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report sales of $35.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $30.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $149.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $153.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $159.44 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.