Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.46 Million

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report sales of $493.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $473.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $319.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 677,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,929. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $104.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,325,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

