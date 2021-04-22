Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the highest is ($1.44). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings of ($2.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($5.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.85) to ($4.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

BPMC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.40. 259,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,018. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

