Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $996.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post sales of $996.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $980.90 million. Catalent posted sales of $760.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $225,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Catalent by 19.5% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 52.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

