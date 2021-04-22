Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $3.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $6.60 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $4.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $11.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

