Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $53.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $214.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $209.15 million, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.59. 4,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $812.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.