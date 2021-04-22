Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,780. Dana has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dana by 973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 125,072 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

