Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 704.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $17.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.58 to $21.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.05.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

