Brokerages Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post $160.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.90 million and the lowest is $159.70 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $122.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $639.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.04 million to $643.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $668.06 million, with estimates ranging from $659.58 million to $675.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $780.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

