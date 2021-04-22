Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.40. Repligen posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

In other news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $216.32. The company had a trading volume of 303,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.75. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

