Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $821.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce sales of $821.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $882.99 million and the lowest is $782.13 million. Terex posted sales of $833.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.47.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Terex by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Terex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.83 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

