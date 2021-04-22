Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce earnings of $3.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the lowest is $2.67. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,971,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $404.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $405.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.74 and its 200-day moving average is $364.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

