Brokerages Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) PT at GBX 1,165.33

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,165.33 ($15.23).

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of LON:CBG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,548 ($20.22). The stock had a trading volume of 274,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,235. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,607.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,409.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

