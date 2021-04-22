Brokerages Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT at $58.20

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCN. KeyCorp began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOCN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,367. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

