Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price at $163.18

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $99,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,026 shares of company stock worth $3,560,665. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

