Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT at $145.81

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,210,000. Emerson Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 145,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,078 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.18. 65,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,677. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.