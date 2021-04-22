Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $57.83

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.85. 10,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,784. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,818 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 892,619 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 332.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 557,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 428,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 412,816 shares in the last quarter.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

