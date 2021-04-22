Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT at $48.67

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,960,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,441 shares of company stock worth $17,389,574 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,381 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KYMR opened at $39.79 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

