Brokerages Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Target Price at GBX 1,015.67

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015.67 ($13.27).

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 928 ($12.12) target price on National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

National Grid stock traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 904.10 ($11.81). 5,306,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 862.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 889.66. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a market cap of £32.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49.

National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

