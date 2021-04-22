Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $123.69

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.69.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.48 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.