Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price at $184.23

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.23.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $145.92. 6,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,392. Seagen has a twelve month low of $134.51 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Seagen by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

