Brokers Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $315,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after acquiring an additional 571,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

