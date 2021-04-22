Brokers Offer Predictions for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $199.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $112.41 and a 12-month high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after buying an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after buying an additional 213,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after buying an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

