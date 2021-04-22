Brokers Offer Predictions for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $436.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420 over the last ninety days. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

