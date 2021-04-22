Brokers Set Expectations for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.18. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $26.51 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.60.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $533.26 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $361.01 and a twelve month high of $539.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.