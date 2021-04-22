Brokers Set Expectations for ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:PRA opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 21.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

