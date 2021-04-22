Brokers Set Expectations for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

VMC opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $177.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 267.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,819,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.