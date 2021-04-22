Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 193,675 shares.The stock last traded at $73.47 and had previously closed at $75.06.

Several research analysts have commented on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 696,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $28,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $8,604,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

