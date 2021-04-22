Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.12. 3,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

