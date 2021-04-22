Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 15,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 28,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

