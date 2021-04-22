BSCView (BSCV) Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00273757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.70 or 0.01022980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00648727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.54 or 0.99928243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.