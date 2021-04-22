BTMX (BTMX) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market cap of $805.69 million and $9.69 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTMX has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00065988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00091975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00684171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.10 or 0.07729233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00045947 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

