Busey Wealth Management Acquires 57 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

TSLA stock opened at $744.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $670.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.