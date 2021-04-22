Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.