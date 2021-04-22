Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day moving average is $114.12. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

