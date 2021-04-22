Busey Wealth Management Has $2.43 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.