Busey Wealth Management Has $554,000 Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after buying an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $92.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

