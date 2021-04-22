Busey Wealth Management Has $917,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

