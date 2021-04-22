Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,416 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Welltower by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

