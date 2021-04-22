Busey Wealth Management Sells 370 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.14 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.43.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.