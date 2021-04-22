Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.26, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.92 million.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $476.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.