Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

