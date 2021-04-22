Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,298 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 24.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in The Home Depot by 262.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.02. 48,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,198. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $201.14 and a one year high of $328.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.10 and a 200 day moving average of $279.43. The company has a market cap of $348.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.