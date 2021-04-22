Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 415 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 813,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 238,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.57. 12,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,331. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

