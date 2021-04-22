Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.28. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,096. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.09 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.32.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

